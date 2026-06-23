Powell County officer resigns amid criminal investigation

DEER LODGE - An officer with Powell County, who’s been under investigation for the past year now, has suddenly resigned and the Attorney General office is planning to prosecute his case.

WATCH: A Powell County sheriff's captain has resigned as the Montana Attorney General's Office prepares to take over his case

Powell County sheriff's captain resigns amid investigation into alleged relationship with student

During the June 22nd Powell County Commissioner’s meeting Sheriff Gavin Roselles said Capt. John Austin Micu submitted his resignation June 21st. Micu has been under investigation by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation since May of 2025.

The investigation stems from an allegation of having an inappropriate relationship with a high school senior while Micu was an assistant wrestling coach with the school.As of June 23rd, Micu has not been charged with any crime.

During the commissioner’s meeting, the panel passed a resolution requesting the Attorney General’s Office assist in the prosecution of Micu’s case.

Powell County Attorney Ellen Donohue told MTN News in an email:

“Due to a conflict of interest and following an investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has assumed responsibility for any criminal proceedings.”

Sheriff Roselles told the commissioners Micu was aware his job would be terminated if he was charged in this case and he chose to resign. Micu had been with the sheriff’s office since 2017and was awarded a national Top Cop award in2018.