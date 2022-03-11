Prominent Montana Libertarian Ron Vandevender has died

HELENA — Prominent Montana Libertarian Ron Vandevender passed away on Thursday, March 10 according to his family. He was 63 years old.

His family wrote to MTN:

“It is with great sadness and heartbroken to write that Ron Vandevender has passed away on March 10, 2022. He loved working, helping the State of Montana. He loved his family, especially his babies Madison and May Mikaila Vandevender, and his wife Renea.

He loved everything. He loved music, He will be truly be missed. But we will never forget Ron. He might not have won the races he did in Montana but he ran with his heart.”

Courtesy: Vandevender family

Vandevender was a former chair of the Montana Libertarian Party and made several bids, although unsuccessful, for public office in recent years.

He was the 2012 Montana libertarian candidate for governor, running on a ticket with Marc Mulcahy. Vandevender was also the 2016 Libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor of Montana on a ticket with Ted Dunlap.

Vandevender also ran for House District 84 in 2008 and 2010. He ran for House District 80 in 2014.

