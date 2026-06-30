BUTTE - It’s the 250th birthday of the country and for that you can buy a firework that has 250 shots. And though it may be rainy outside, the folks at Gonza Fireworks in Butte say it’s not going to dampen anyone’s spirits, and they expect to sell a lot of fireworks this year.

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Rain not expected to dampen fireworks sales in Butte

“You can’t stop Butte from doing fireworks. The weather doesn’t matter,” Gonzo Fireworks worker Ali Gonzales said.

Operators of the stand said June 27 was the best opening day for sales the stand has had in its nine years doing business off Longfellow Street.

“I thing we’re just going to get busier and busier. The 250th birthday of America is just going to blow up Butte, I think,” stand owner Billie Jo Gonzales said.

The rain didn’t stop Dianne Hynson from shopping for fireworks with her children. In fact, she welcomes the wet weather, because it should prevent wildfires.

“It’s actually better. We don’t mind all the rain, because we live way out next to public land,” Hynson said.

The stand has many loyal customers who spend hundreds and even thousands on fireworks. One family is very generous.

“They have foster kids and live on a block where not a lot of kids can afford fireworks, and they buy for the entire block. They spend a ridiculous amount of money to put on a show for these kids, and I think that’s awesome,” Ali Gonzales said.

For some, the Semiquincentennial is a good enough reason to splurge.

“It’s a good thing to celebrate, you know. We're American and good to make noise,” Hynson said.