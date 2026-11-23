BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte couple who have operated a successful Butte pub are now turning their attention to the humble sandwich with the opening of Underground Subs, where they’re celebrating the art of the neighborhood deli.

"We just looked for something that we thought would add value and build community in Butte because, you know, that’s what we do at the pub. It’s a neighborhood spot," Jean Behr said.

WATCH: Underground Subs opens in Butte

Serving up nostalgia with a nod to Mining City history: a new sub shop in Butte celebrates the neighborhood deli

Jean Behr and Kyle O’Hearn recently opened Underground Subs, taking inspiration for their name from Butte’s history of underground mining and their love of '90s record stores.

The sub shop is located in a 100-year-old building, located at 1301 Kaw Avenue, and is open seven days a week.

Their goal? To create a lunch spot that they would want to eat at.

"Great meat, great bread, great produce and just classic sub sandwiches," Behr said.

With fresh produce and meats, Amoroso rolls straight from Philly and French bread from a bakery in San Francisco, the couple is committed to providing the best for hungry Buttians. That also includes sandwiches inspired by local favorites.

"There’s one called the Lydia, and that’s based off one of our favorite restaurants in town, Lydia’s," O’Hearn said.

With the blessing of Lydia’s Supper Club, the sub is a nod to their famous side salad.

"It’s got salami and beef and pepperoncini, and it’s delicious," O'Hearn said.

The couple originally started serving Butte with a food truck before opening Homestake Pub four years ago, and are looking forward to more success with Underground Subs.

"There’s something so special about this community that people really show up for locals, and they can tell when people like believe in Butte, love Butte and are giving back to Butte. I think people are excited," Behr said.

