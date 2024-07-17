Sheehy seeks to tie Tester to Biden in RNC speech

HELENA — On Tuesday evening, Montana U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy told a crowd at the Republican National Convention that it was time to “save America.”

Sheehy was one of a series of GOP Senate candidates from across the country who addressed the convention in Milwaukee. Montana’s Senate seat is considered one of Republicans’ top priorities this year as they seek to win back control of the chamber.

During his speech, Sheehy highlighted his Navy service in Afghanistan and his time running Bridger Aerospace. He also sought to tie his opponent, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, to President Joe Biden.

“Jon Tester doesn't represent Montanans,” Sheehy said. “He's a rubberstamp for Biden's failed presidency and extreme liberal agenda, and it's time to retire them both.”

Sheehy also touted his support for former President Donald Trump, who backed him at a key moment in the Republican Senate primary.

“I'm an optimist – you can't jump out of planes at night into enemy territory if you're not – and I truly believe America's future will be better than our past,” he said. “But that future is not given, and we need political outsiders like President Trump to return common sense to our nation.”

Shortly after Sheehy’s speech, a statement from Tester appeared on his campaign social media pages.

“I have farm equipment that’s been in Montana longer than Tim Sheehy,” he said. ‘He’s not the solution, he’s the problem.”

Sen. Steve Daines, who chairs the national Republican Senate campaign effort, will also address the convention later in the week.