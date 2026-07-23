Siskin Island fishing access site ribbon-cutting opens 82 acres on the Yellowstone River to the public

PARADISE VALLEY — Preserving natural resources is a constant challenge in places like the Paradise Valley. Thanks to a recent partnership, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has preserved an island in the middle of the Yellowstone River for future Generations.

FWP is calling it the Siskin Island Fishing Access Site. It’s only accessible by boat. FWP gave us an exclusive look at the Island, putting in at the Mallard’s Rest FAS and floating to the island.

This 82-acre island was once private land. The landowner, wanting to ensure it remained a natural resource, worked with the Trust for Public Lands, which in turn reached out to FWP. That’s how this became a reality.

Governor Greg Gianforte, along with FWP officials and representatives from the Trust for Public Lands, held a ribbon-cutting on the island on Wednesday, adjacent to the lone reservable campsite on Siskin.

MTN NEWS Governor Greg Gianforte, along with FWP officials and representatives from the Trust for Public Lands, held a ribbon-cutting on the island on Wednesday, adjacent to the lone reservable campsite on Siskin.

The governor, noting Yellowstone is the longest free-flowing river in the Lower 48, says Siskin Island represents a desire to provide public access while also preserving a resource unique to Montana’s Paradise Valley.

The Trust for Public Lands' David Weinstein says the partnership that enabled the creation of the Siskin Island FAS allows ecological preservation of the island to coexist with the public’s ability to float in and enjoy the island's resources in a controlled manner.

MTN NEWS The Trust for Public Lands' David Weinstein says the partnership that enabled the creation of the Siskin Island FAS allows ecological preservation of the island to coexist with the public’s ability to float in and enjoy the island's resources in a controlled manner.

FWP will use an adaptive management program for Siskin Island. Director Christy Clark says for the next year FWP will monitor the island’s use, talk with and listen to the users, and then find out what is working and what the public would like to see changed about Siskin Island.

FWP has established a single-site camping area on the island that is reservable starting in August through the FWP website. Camping will only be for one night with a group of no more than 10 people. There are also special fire pit and waste removal rules available on the FWP website.

MTN NEWS Siskin Island is just upstream from the Pine Creek Bridge, and FWP says a restricted hunting opportunity may be available on the Island this fall.

Siskin Island is just upstream from the Pine Creek Bridge, and FWP says a restricted hunting opportunity may be available on the Island this fall.