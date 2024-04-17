State extends deadline to apply for two property tax relief programs

HELENA — April 15 was originally the last day for Montanans to apply for some property tax relief programs for this year – but Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced the state is extending the deadline for eligible residents.

“Property taxes are too high, and homeowners deserve relief,” he said in a statement. “In an effort to provide property tax relief to Montanans, we worked with the legislature to provide rebates and programs to offset the cost of rising property taxes. It’s great to announce we’re extending the deadline to June 1 for eligible Montanans to apply for relief programs.”

The extension applies to the Property Tax Assistance Program, or PTAP, and to the Montana Disabled Veteran Assistance Program, or MDV. Gianforte said the Montana Department of Revenue would give Montanans until June 1 to apply if they had a substantial hardship in meeting the original deadline. A department spokesperson told MTN that will include anyone who is applying for the first time and meets the income requirements.

To qualify for PTAP, you have to own a home in Montana, live in it at least seven months of the year and have an income within a specific range. Those who are eligible can have their property taxes reduced by 30%, 50% or 80% on part of their home’s value, based on their income.

The income ranges are updated every year to account for inflation. For the 2024 tax year, the maximum income to qualify is $27,621 for a single person or $37,019 for a married couple or head of household.

During the 2023 Montana legislative session, lawmakers passed House Bill 189, sponsored by Rep. George Nikolakakos, R-Great Falls, which expanded the PTAP reduction, so it applied to the first $350,000 of a property’s value, instead of the first $200,000. That market value number will also be adjusted for inflation after each reassessment cycle.

The MDV program is similar to PTAP, but specifically serves veterans rated 100% disabled and their surviving spouses. The maximum income to qualify is $59,554 for a single veteran, $68,705 for a married couple or head of household and $51,911 for a surviving spouse.

To enroll in either program, you’ll need to turn in an application form. The forms are available online, but you will need to print them out and mail them in or drop them off at a local DOR field office.