Families visiting Story Mill Park this summer will soon have a new way to cool off, though the city's long-awaited splash pad has taken longer to open than originally anticipated.

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Story Mill splash park expected to open later this month in Bozeman

The splash pad, located at Story Mill Park, was initially expected to open by the end of summer 2025. More than a year later, city officials say final adjustments to the system have delayed the opening.

Bozeman Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said crews began testing the splash pad this spring and discovered several minor issues that needed to be addressed before the facility could safely open to the public.

"After we fired it up here last month when it was warm enough to start running water in a system like this and we went through our inspections, we've got small little tweaks to get things just right," Overton said.

The splash pad features a system of pumps and filters designed to recycle and reuse water, helping reduce overall water consumption.

"[It's a] water-wise way to do this," Overton said.

The facility is expected to provide families with an additional outdoor recreation option during the hottest months of the year.

"Anyone can come in, cool off in the summer, enjoy some water recreation," Overton said.

For parents like Rebecca Averett, who frequently visits Story Mill Park with her 1-year-old daughter Jane, the splash pad will add another attraction to one of Bozeman's most popular parks.

"We come here probably every week," Averett said. "I think in the heat of summer it can just extend your play, and it's a good way to get them interested in some new stuff."

While Bozeman's new splash pad is smaller in scale than public water attractions found in communities such as Butte and Missoula, Overton said larger aquatic facilities have been discussed as part of the city's long-term planning efforts.

"It's been in a couple of our planning documents for parks and recreation citywide master plans," he said, referring to the concept of a future indoor community water park.

For now, city officials are focused on opening the splash pad and highlighting its locally inspired design. The facility includes features modeled after elements of the Gallatin Valley, including a water tower, cattails and other aspects of the region's natural landscape.

"What we really wanted to do here is something that reflects our community," Overton said.

He added that the splash pad's design is unlike any other.

"This splash pad is unique to us. You're not going to go anywhere else in the country and find one that looks just like this," Overton said.

Averett said she hopes the city continues to invest in water recreation opportunities for families.

"I was a swimmer growing up, so more water activities the better," she said.

City officials say the splash pad is scheduled to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 26 at Story Mill Park.