Suspect arrested after stabbing in downtown Bozeman, victim released from hospital

BOZEMAN — A group of people flagged down a police officer on patrol just before 1:30 a.m. and reported a stabbing on the 200 block of East Main Street. Bystanders brought the victim directly to the officer, who provided immediate medical care before emergency responders arrived and took over treatment.

Other officers responded to the business where the stabbing occurred. Staff members showed police security video that captured a fight inside the business just before the stabbing. Police used the footage to develop a description of the suspect and broadcast it to other officers in the area.

A witness spotted the suspect attempting to leave the scene. Officers made an arrest just 6 minutes after the initial report.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released. Police do not believe there are any other victims.

The suspect is being held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center. He faces felony charges for assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court.

“We would like to express our appreciation to the Bozeman Fire Department, American Medical Response, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana State University Police Department for their valuable assistance during this investigation,” said Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Kaci Hansen at 406-582-2233 or kaci.hansen@bozemanmt.gov.

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