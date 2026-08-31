Suspect in custody following crash and stabbing in Bozeman

BOZEMAN - A man was arrested after reportedly crashing his vehicle, fleeing on foot, and stabbing a bystander who tried to detain him.

Bozeman police responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:08 a.m. on Sunday near Savannah Street and Davis Lane after reports of a rollover vehicle crash and stabbing.

According to a press release from the City of Bozeman, after crashing his vehicle, the driver fled the scene on foot and stabbed a bystander who had attempted to detain him. The bystander suffered several stab wounds and was treated at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. The bystander is expected to survive.

Using descriptions provided by the bystander and other witnesses, patrol officers and detectives searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspect. Several hours later, an on-duty Bozeman police sergeant found the suspect near North 19th Avenue and Baxter Lane.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces the following possible charges, according to police:

Assault with Weapon – felony

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and/or Drugs, 2nd Offense – misdemeanor

Fail to Give Notice of Accident by Quickest Means/Apparent Damage Over $1,000 – misdemeanor

The suspect is currently being held on a $250,000 bond after appearing in Gallatin County Justice Court.

Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Joe Swanson thanked several agencies for their assistance.

"Thank you to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Montana State University Police Department, Bozeman Fire Department, and American Medical Response for their assistance during this investigation," Swanson said.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Hodges at 406-582-2243 or kyle.hodges@bozemanmt.gov.

