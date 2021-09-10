Teen identified in fatal Helena Valley crash, Go Fund Me set up to help with funeral costs

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton has released the name of the 19-year-old woman that died on Monday in a rollover crash in the North Helena Valley.

Kailey Dawn Logan of Helena was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m., Sept. 6, 2021. The manner of death was blunt force trauma.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. The page says Logan was the only child of a single mother.

Logan was a 2020 Helena High School graduate. She participated in varsity cheerleading as well as being a Bangelette.

On Monday, Logan was driving a 2003 Suburban with an unidentified teenage female passenger. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Villa said the vehicle took a corner at Diamond Springs Drive and East Cabin Road too fast, causing the vehicle to roll. Neither of the teens were wearing seat belts.

The other girl was taken to St. Peter’s Hospital for treatment.

