Teen reported missing, Anaconda Deer Lodge County law enforcement seeks info

Anaconda Deer Lodge County Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Timothy James Cheetham was last seen early Wednesday morning (Nov. 11, 2026).

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Cheetham is described as being 5'9, weighing 125 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was seen wearing a baseball hat, green hoodie, jeans and cowboy boots. He may be in a 1994 Nissan pickup with a black cab and light blue box/bed. The license plate number is FLX359.

If you have seen Timothy or the vehicle described above, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Anaconda Deer Lodge County Police Department at 406-563-5241 ext. 0.