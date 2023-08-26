GREAT FALLS — Paul Sanchez visited Timberland Taxidermy in Great Falls to get a look at what the process involves. Watch his report here:

The art of taxidermy

Shawn Dawson, owner of Timberland Taxidermy, explained, "I got involved in taxidermy a long time ago. This is my 25th year full-time. The interest came when I was in high school. I hunted quite a bit. I grew up on a ranch out in Belt and hunted a lot and that piqued my interest in doing taxidermy. And wherever I went in looking at taxidermy displays, it just really, really got me interested in it. I just been obsessed with it ever since."

