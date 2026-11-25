BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow County's election results were certified on Nov. 16. Now, the razor-thin race between candidates in a Butte commission race is being officially contested after candidate Allison requested a recount in the District 9 city/county commission race.

WATCH: B-SB commission candidate files for recount

Tight Butte-Silver Bow County commission race heads to a recount

"I’m doing this for the community. For the last 30 years, I’ve lived in District 9... owned and operated a small business in District 9. I’m committed to the citizens in District 9, but also to my town of Butte-Silver Bow," said Allison Andersen.

Andersen submitted paperwork for the official recount to the Butte-Silver Bow County election administrator Cindy Sherman on Nov. 23.

Official results of the recent general election show a margin of just five votes, with incumbent Eric Mankins receiving 638 votes to Andersen’s 633 votes in the race.

"If you are within a certain number of votes, you are entitled to a recount, and five is so few... so few! And, you know, those 633 people, I think, would all want me to ask for the recount," Andersen said.

As part of the recount process, commissioners Hattie Thatcher, Michelle Shea and Jim Fisher have been selected for the board that will oversee and participate in the recount of 1,350 ballots cast in the race.

Both Fisher and Shea have experience in the recount process.

When asked, election administrator Sherman says impartiality is expected of commissioners overseeing the recount.

"This is part of their job. So, I mean, they take an oath of office just like I do. Just like everybody else does, so that is their job, and they are to be impartial on it," Sherman said.

This is Sherman’s first year acting as B-SB elections administrator. She says she expects the recount process to run smoothly.

"I’m very proud of the process that mine ... and my office have gone through. We’ve made changes. We’ve done things that I think are improvements. I stand by my election results, and I think our process and our results are great," Sherman said.

In addition to being open to the public, the recount process will also be live-streamed from the council chambers.

"I'm excited to learn from the process and see what’s done and how it’s done, and I’m excited to see if there is any change to the outcome," Andersen said.

Sherman estimates the recount will take about three hours to complete, and it must be done within the next five days.