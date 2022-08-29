Traffic trouble at Montana-Alberta border

There is a miles long backup at the Alberta-Montana border at Coutts-Sweet Grass.

KRTV received a call from Great Falls resident Karl Clark after 4 p.m. about backup. He said he had been in the traffic for three hours. When he passed through U.S. Customs, he noted it took about six hours to travel one and half miles.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs & Border Protection told KRTV that the back-up is due to staffing shortages in the Port of Sweet Grass office.

At the time of the conversation, the back-up was about four miles in length. Vehicles were all piled into the one-lane cargo section.

KRTV talked with an officer at the Wild Horse office; when asked about the delays he said, "This is the first I've heard of this."

There was no traffic at the nearest eastern entrance, Wild Horse. We also tried to get in touch with the next western entrance, Del Bonita, but have not yet received a response.

Clark was frustrated that the line of freight truck drivers would most likely not meet timeline requirements because of the excessive traffic.

We will update you if we get more information.



