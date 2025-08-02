Tragedy in Anaconda prompts Georgetown Lake anxiety, business closures

GEORGETOWN LAKE — The tragedy in Anaconda, where four were shot and killed Friday morning, was felt in nearby Georgetown Lake where authorities are patrolling the area.

The town not only employs many Anaconda locals, but it's also where authorities thought the suspect might end up.

"It's the anxiety of texting and calling every single person in your family, every single one of your friends, making sure everybody's safe, telling everyone to lock their doors," 7 Gables employee Abie told MTN. "It's horrible to see that safety be ruptured, taken away from us."

A 25-minute drive separates Anaconda and Georgetown Lake on Highway 1.

However, with a shooter on the loose, those 18 miles never felt closer.

“I've bartended quite a few years, so I'm pretty familiar with most everyone. I have met him multiple times. I have served him multiple times. I have had conversations with him multiple times. I have not served him up here yet," 7 Gables employee Sierra said about the shooting suspect, Michael Brown.

“All day long we've all been hearing reports of he's moved here, he's done this, he's done that, he's all over the place. Because we are such a small community and he is staying somewhat within the borders of our community as he's evading the police, it literally feels like there's not one place that's safe," Abie detailed.

Just off the highway, 7 Gables closed early for the day.

“I first and foremost locked down the building, got all staff and customers into the safe places, locked all the doors, haven't really been comfortable being up here at all," Sierra said. "Quite devastated for my hometown, devastated for the families, the victims."

After, many workers wouldn’t head home to Anaconda alone.

“We're waiting for the kitchen chef to be done so we can actually all leave together and so we all know each other made it safe," Sierra explained.

Now, the girls say it will take a while to feel safe again.

“This is really close for comfort. I have family that are just right across the street, I'm just sad for everyone and this is just really just truly just devastating and tragic and awful," Sierra said.

“I feel like that man not only took innocent people's lives, but he made all of us feel unsafe in our homes," Abie added.

