Two-year-old dies in Helena Valley accident

HELENA — On Tuesday, a two-year-old girl died after being accidentally hit by a vehicle in the Helena Valley according to Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert.

Colbert says the time of the accident happened between 2:00-2:30 p.m. on private property on Ferry Drive.

According to the Undersheriff, a family member accidentally hit the young girl with their vehicle. The family tried to get the girl help as soon as possible and met an ambulance at the parking lot of Ace Hardware in the Helena Valley.

The two-year-old was then transferred from the area to St. Peters Hospital in a fatal condition where at 3:00 p.m., doctors pronounced the child deceased.

Colbert says the driver wasn't under the influence, and the incident was ruled as an accident.

The identity of the child has not been released at this time.