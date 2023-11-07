UM student athletes tailgate for Can the Cats Food Drive

MISSOULA — Representatives of the University of Montana and Griz athletes were outside of Scheels on Monday for a tailgate that promoted the Can the Cats food drive ahead of the rivalry week.

“UM Admissions, Grizzly student-athletes and Scheels are all partnering to put on a fun event for basically the entire Missoula community to come and learn a little bit about UM, donate food or Venmo donations to the Missoula...Food Bank in hopes to Can the Cats," said Jackson Thiebes with UM Admissions.

With games and raffle prizes set up outside the store, there was more incentive for people to donate cans of food or money to the drive. Donors also had the chance to interact with some of the Griz athletes and Monte.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to know each other and also get to know the community, maybe see some kids out here see some adults get to know and also compete against the cats and hopefully we win," said Bayliss Flynn who plays for the UM soccer team.

However, as Thiebes put it, in a competition like this one, it doesn’t matter who wins.

“It’s something that pretty much the entire state participates in whether you’re donating food for the Grizzlies or for the Cats, either way, we’re all winning because we’re helping families in Montana who are suffering from food insecurities.”

UM will host another Can the Cats event which will be open to the public on November 12, 2023, at the Orange Street Food Farm.

More information about Can the Cats, including participating businesses, drop-off locations, events, and volunteer opportunities, can be found online at Can the Cats.