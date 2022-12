MISSOULA - A section of US Highway 12 in Idaho County has reopened after being closed due to avalanche hazards, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation (IDT).

Highway 12 between mile marker 126 and mile marker 139 — east of the Kooskia area — was shut down Monday due to the risk of avalanches.

Travelers can use 511.idaho.gov to stay updated on road conditions in Idaho.