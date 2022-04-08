Walmart.com agrees to accept Montana food, cash assistance for online purchases

HELENA — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has announced people eligible for food and cash assistance can now make purchases online, using Walmart.com.

“We are excited to be able to offer this convenient method of shopping to Montana families,” DPHHS director Adam Meier said in a statement Friday. “While Walmart is our initial launch, we will work on expanding this program with additional online retailers in the future.”

This is part of the SNAP Online Purchasing Program, a nationwide initiative aimed at increasing access for households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits.

People will need to create an online account at Walmart.com and register their electronic benefit transfer card by entering it into their account settings. They can begin using EBT for online purchases 24 hours after they register, by selecting EBT as a payment method at checkout and entering their EBT card pin.

Walmart is the first retailer to provide SNAP online in Montana, but DPHHS said they expect Amazon to accept Montana EBT cards very soon, with other retailers to follow in the coming months.

You can find an up-to-date list of the retailers accepting Montana EBT cards online on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

If anyone has an issue using their EBT card online at Walmart.com, Meier said they should reach out to the EBT helpline at 1 (866) 850-1556.