Missoula casting calls for possible new show "GLACIER"

MISSOULA — In an effort to bring more Montana entertainment to the Treasure State, a group of local actors and film creators is launching a new TV show called Glacier.

"It's gonna be filmed in Montana," said Montana Acting Studio and Casting Co-Founder, and "GLACIER" Director, Jared Broxterman. "It's going to be about Montana made by Montanans so that's what we're proud of is, you know, because we're from the state. And we know if you don't feel them here, most likely will know that you didn't film here. So in order to, you know, have a voice and be a little bit louder and be able to create a more stronger film community, let's let's make our own projects."

The family dramedy will highlight Glacier National Park's park rangers.

With a Montana director and Montana cast and crew, creators hope the show will provide more local film jobs.

The group has applied for the Big Sky Film Grant and is still searching for funds to pay crew members.

If all goes as planned, they're anticipating Glacier pilot episode to air within a year.

If you want to get involved in this all-around Montana endeavor, the crew will hold open casting calls in Kalispell at the Hampton Inn Sunday.