BELT — For Belt School Superintendent Joe Gaylord, a decade spent teaching in rural Alaska began with what seemed like a wild idea.

"At first, we were like, no, that's crazy. We're not going to do that," Gaylord recalled of the opportunity that eventually took him and his wife from Montana to a small Yup'ik village in western Alaska.

What followed was ten years in a community accessible only by plane or boat, where groceries arrived by shipment, daylight could stretch nearly around the clock in summer, and winter brought long periods of darkness. The experience helped shape Gaylord's career, eventually leading him into school administration.

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What Alaska can teach Montana about rural teacher shortages

"It was a great experience and really an important part of our lives," Gaylord said.

But beyond the adventure, Alaska also offered something many school districts across the country are struggling to provide today: strong financial incentives for teachers.

When Gaylord moved north, salaries were significantly higher than those available in Montana, and benefits helped attract educators from across the Lower 48. Those incentives helped fill classrooms not only in larger communities like Fairbanks, but also in some of Alaska's most remote villages.

Today, education leaders say that it has become more difficult.

Mike Hollett, an educator in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, says Alaska once attracted large numbers of teachers from Midwestern states and other rural communities.

"We used to have a really strong contingent of Midwesterners that would move up here and be teachers," Hollett said.

Over time, changes to retirement benefits, rising costs, and funding challenges have made recruitment and retention more difficult. Hollett says some schools now rely on international recruitment efforts and teachers arriving through military or family connections.

The challenges are often amplified in Alaska's villages, where educators may live off the road system and face a level of isolation unfamiliar to many Americans. Some communities can only be reached by plane, snow machine, or boat, depending on the season.

Turnover can be high as new teachers adjust to a different culture, climate, and lifestyle.

Yet those who stay often become deeply connected to the communities they serve.

Gaylord said it took time to build trust in the village where he taught, but eventually his family became part of the community's fabric.

"The longer you stayed, definitely the easier that got," he said.

Montana Facing Similar Pressures

While Montana doesn't face the same geographic barriers as Alaska's remote villages, rural school leaders say many of the challenges sound familiar.

The most recent numbers from the Montana Office of Public Instruction show nearly half of Montana school districts reported teacher vacancies, with rural communities often facing the greatest staffing shortages.

Gaylord said smaller schools increasingly compete with larger districts for a shrinking pool of applicants.

"The bigger schools probably get the first pick, and then the smaller ones are trying to fight over who they can get after that," he said.

State leaders have launched several initiatives to address those shortages.

More than 700 Montana public schools have been designated as "impacted schools" because of educator shortages and their distance from major population centers. Teachers working in those schools may qualify for educational loan repayment assistance through the Montana Quality Educator Loan Assistance Program.

Montana has also invested in "Grow Your Own" programs designed to recruit future teachers from local communities. Those efforts include tuition assistance, stipends, and transfer pathways through community and tribal colleges to help more Montanans enter the profession.

Lawmakers have also approved measures to increase teacher pay and strengthen school budgets, including the STARS Act, which provides additional funding to help schools recruit and retain educators.

Despite the challenges, Gaylord remains optimistic.

Universities, school districts, and policymakers are working to create new pathways into the profession, particularly for teachers interested in serving rural communities.

And whether it's a village in Alaska or a small town in Montana, educators say the rewards of teaching in a close-knit community remain one of the profession's biggest attractions.

"Teaching in a rural area is probably far more rewarding than teaching in a big place just because of the relationships," Gaylord said.

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