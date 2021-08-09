Wind damage impacted Manhattan Sunday night

MANHATTAN - A powerful cold front and strong thunderstorms produced damaging wind gusts over Northern Gallatin County Sunday night. Peak wind gusts around 60 mph were noted at Bozeman Yellowstone Airport between 4 pm and 5 pm Sunday.

The National Weather Service did issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning from Dillon to Bozeman in response to the peak wind gusts close to 60 mph Sunday evening.

The small community of Manhattan did sustain significant tree damage. The city is full of beautiful trees but during a high wind event they are very susceptible to producing property damage. Many residents spent the day Monday cleaning up the mess with numerous truck loads headed to the landfill.

City crews were busy with the clean up efforts as right after the storm Sunday. There will be more work involved as some trees will need to be removed entirely and very large branches will need to be removed as well so cleanup efforts will be ongoing this week.

The high wind event also caused accidents on I-90 Sunday afternoon with at least one travel trailer on it's side in the median just outside of Manhattan. High profile vehicles are also susceptible to high winds.