Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies at 99

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday morning at Windsor Castle, the Royal Family confirmed.

Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, recently spent several weeks in the hospital in February and underwent a heart procedure in March.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a tweet. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The Royal Family added that "further announcements will be made in due course."

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: -->Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag.Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ushered in a period of mourning in England Friday in comments outside of his office and residence on Downing Street.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," Johnson said Friday. "It is to her majesty and her family that our nation's thoughts must turn to today. They have not just lost a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather, and in recent years, great-grandfather."

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden issued a statement Friday lauding Philip for his years of service in the eye of the public.

"The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as a patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more," the Bidens said. "His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped."

Philip's death follows several years of health problems. CNBC notes that he spent 10 days in the hospital in 2018 after undergoing hip replacement surgery. He also flipped a car he was driving in 2019 — when he was then 97 years old — but was injured.

Born in 1921 as Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, he was the only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. Though he was born in Greece, he grew up in Britain and served in the Royal Navy.

Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 when he was 25 and she was 21. Five years later in 1952, Elizabeth's father, King George VI died, making Elizabeth next in line to the throne. Queen Elizabeth was crowned a year later in 1953 in a fully televised event with Philip by her side.

Throughout the years, Philip has undoubtedly offered advice and counsel to the Queen throughout her reign. In a celebration marking their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997, the Queen called Philip "her strength and stay."