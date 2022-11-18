World Cup 2022: Everything fans need to know to watch world's biggest sporting event

The best soccer players in the world are set to take center stage when the FIFA World Cup begins Sunday in Qatar.

Taking place in the winter for the first time ever, 32 teams are vying to be crowned the winner of the world's biggest sporting event.

The hosting country is set to kick off the event when they take on Ecuador at 11 a.m. ET.

Team USA, which failed to qualify for the games in 2018, is playing in Group B and will face England, Iran, and Wales, which is a team the Americans have never faced.

The U.S. will open up its World Cup campaign on Monday when they take on Wales at 2 p.m. ET. They will face England the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and will play Iran on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. ET.

The United States has had some mild success playing in the World Cup.

During its last two World Cup appearances, the team advanced to the Round of 16 before they were eliminated. In 2002, they advanced to the quarterfinals. They made it to the semifinals in 1930.

The U.S. has somewhat of a history with two of the teams in its group.

Against England, the U.S. tied them 1-1 in 2010 but defeated them 1-0 in 1950. Team USA lost to Iran in 1998.

Here is a complete schedule of games (All times U.S./Eastern):

Group stage

Sunday

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Monday

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Thursday

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Friday

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

England vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m on FS1 and Telemundo

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. on Fox and Universo

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m. on Fox and Universo

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Universo

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Universo

Round of 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Winners of Group A vs. Runners-up of Group B, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Winners of Group C vs. Runners-up of Group, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Sunday, Dec. 4

Winners of Group D vs. Runners-up of Group C, 10 a.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Winners of Group B vs. Runners-up of Group A, 2 p.m. on FS1 and Telemundo

Monday, Dec. 5

Winners of Group E vs. Runners-up of Group F, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Winners of Group G vs. Runners-up of Group H, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Winners of Group F vs. Runners-up of Group E, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Winners of Group H vs. Runners-up of Group G, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Winners of games played Monday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Winners of games played Saturday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Saturday, Dec. 10

Winners of games played Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Winners of games played Sunday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Winners of games played Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Winners of games played Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Losers of games played Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo

Final

Sunday, Dec. 18

Winners of games played Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo