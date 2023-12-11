NFL may review Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes' post-game comments

Comments from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will reportedly be reviewed over concerns they violate NFL policy against questioning the integrity of officials.

With 1:12 left in the Kansas City Chiefs' match against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, tight end Travis Kelce snagged and ran a pass from Mahomes, before passing it off to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who successfully carried the ball into the end zone.

The potentially game-winning play was undone by an offensive offside penalty call on Toney, and the Chiefs fell to the Bills 20-17.

SEE MORE: Taylor Swift wears vintage Chiefs sweatshirt from local shop to Sunday's game

Mahomes was seen yelling at officials during the final moments of the game.

During a post-game press conference, Mahomes spoke out, saying Toney "probably is barely offsides" and that it "didn't affect anything."

"You wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough, man," Mahomes said. "Loss for words, man. It's tough."

Reid also expressed his disappointment following the Chiefs' loss.

"I never use any of this as excuses, but normally I get a warning before anything like that happens in a big game," Reid said. "A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place."

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the comments from both Mahomes and Reid will be reviewed for breaching a "long-standing policy against questioning the integrity of the refs." He also stated that Mahomes' on-field yelling and comments may also pose an issue for the Super Bowl champion.

While Patrick Mahomes' post-game comments will be reviewed, his on-field yelling aimed at the refs before the game ended and then on-field comments while cameras were rolling and present may be more of an issue. https://t.co/lLCInFjXU6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2023

"Criticism of officiating has always been considered conduct detrimental to the League," the NFL states online. "Such criticism is unacceptable in any forum, and calls into question the integrity of, or public confidence in, our game."

This story was originally published by Jack Anstine at Scripps News Kansas City.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com