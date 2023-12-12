Nicki Minaj announces 'Pink Friday 2' global tour

Get ready, Barbz: Nicki Minaj is going on her biggest tour yet.
After releasing her highly-anticipated fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2,” Minaj announced Monday on her social media that she’s setting out on a global tour in 2024.
The Pink Friday 2 World Tour will kick off on March 1 in Oakland, California.
Minaj will perform at dozens of cities across the U.S., including making headlining stops at Rolling Loud California on March 15 and Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 7.
In May, she will begin the European leg of her tour with a show in Manchester.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Dec. 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Dec. 15.
Below is the list of tour dates, with additional dates being added at a later time:
March 1 – Oakland, California
March 3 – Denver, Colorado
March 8 – Las Vegas, Nevada
March 10 – Seattle, Washington
March 13 – Phoenix, Arizona
March 15 – Rolling Loud California in Inglewood
March 18 – New Orleans, Louisiana
March 20 – Atlanta, Georgia
March 22 – Orlando, Florida
March 26 – Charlotte, North Carolina
March 28 – Newark, New Jersey
March 29 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
March 30 – New York, New York
April 1 – Washington, D.C.
April 2 – Baltimore, Maryland
April 4 – Brooklyn, New York
April 5 – Hartford, Connecticut
April 7 – Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina
April 10 – Boston, Massachusetts
April 12 – Columbus, Ohio
April 13 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
April 17 – Montreal, Quebec
April 18 – Toronto, Ontario
April 20 – Detroit, Michigan
April 24 – Chicago, Illinois
April 27 – Minneapolis, Minn.
May 2 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
May 9 – Houston, Texas
May 11 – Dallas, Texas
May 12 – Austin, Texas
May 25 – Manchester, UK
May 26 – Birmingham, UK
May 28 – London, UK
June 1 – Paris, France
June 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 5 – Cologne, Germany
June 7 – Berlin, Germany
SEE MORE: SZA, Taylor Swift and even Barbie lead 2024 female-heavy Grammy noms
Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com