No. 10 Providence volleyball downs No. 15 Tech in four sets

BUTTE — Sadie Lott poured on 16 kills and reigning NAIA Setter of the Week Cydney Finberg Roberts supplied 39 assists as No. 10 University of Providence rallied from a first-set loss to beat No. 15 Montana Tech in four sets 25-23, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday evening at the HPER Complex in the conference opener for both teams.

Jenna Thorne added 10 kills for the Argos (14-2 overall, 1-0 in the Frontier Conference), Adysen Burns had three service aces and Sacha Legros led Providence's defense with 19 digs. Zoe Naugle led the match with 8 blocks.

Tech (12-, 0-1) was led by a match-high 17 kills from Maureen Jessop and 14 kills from Karina Mickelson. McKenna Kaelber had 49 assists, Sarah Hopcroft provided 24 digs and Sydney Parks had 4 blocks.

Tech travels to Carroll College on Wednesday while Providence hosts MSU-Northern.