No movement for Montana, Montana State in latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll

Posted at 2:11 PM, Sep 20, 2021
The Montana and Montana State football programs each stayed put in their respective rankings in the latest Stats Perform FCS poll that was released on Monday.

Montana (2-0) stayed at No. 4 after a bye week. The Grizzlies play Cal Poly at home on Sept. 25.

Montana State (3-0) stayed at No. 13 after demolishing winless San Diego 52-10 on Saturday. The Bobcats took seven trips to the end zone in the high-scoring affair, two of which came on defense, and quarterback Matt McKay threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Other Big Sky Conference teams in the Top 25 include Eastern Washington (3-0), UC Davis (3-0) and Weber State (1-2). EWU moved up to No. 6 from No. 7 after beating Western Illinois in a 62-56 shootout. UC Davis leapfrogged Montana State, moving from No. 14 to No. 12. Weber State fell to No. 14 after dropping its home opener to No. 3 James Madison on Saturday.

The full rankings can be found below.

RankingSchool (First place votes)RecordPointsPrevious ranking
1.Sam Houston (31)2-01,2101
2South Dakota State (8)2-01,1842
3James Madison (9)3-01,1793
4Montana (2)2-01,1004
5North Dakota State3-01,0715
6Eastern Washington3-09427
7Southern Illinois2-18708
8Delaware2-18376
9Jacksonville State2-177110
10North Dakota2-175311
11Villanova3-074712
12UC Davis3-071814
13Montana State2-167213
14Weber State1-26229
15ETSU3-053016
16Southeastern Louisiana2-151715
17Northern Iowa2-141418
18Missouri State1-141217
19Austin Peay2-135719
20Monmouth2-131920
21New Hampshire3-019823
22VMI2-117822
23Kennesaw State2-113524
24Richmond2-111521
25Central Arkansas1-211025

Dropped Out: None

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Rhode Island 77, Alabama A&M 36, Murray State 34, Chattanooga 25, Nicholls 24, Furman 23, Stephen F. Austin 17, Duquesne 15, UIW 14, Samford 10, South Dakota 9, Jackson State 3

