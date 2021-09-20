No movement for Montana, Montana State in latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll

The Montana and Montana State football programs each stayed put in their respective rankings in the latest Stats Perform FCS poll that was released on Monday.

Montana (2-0) stayed at No. 4 after a bye week. The Grizzlies play Cal Poly at home on Sept. 25.

Montana State (3-0) stayed at No. 13 after demolishing winless San Diego 52-10 on Saturday. The Bobcats took seven trips to the end zone in the high-scoring affair, two of which came on defense, and quarterback Matt McKay threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Other Big Sky Conference teams in the Top 25 include Eastern Washington (3-0), UC Davis (3-0) and Weber State (1-2). EWU moved up to No. 6 from No. 7 after beating Western Illinois in a 62-56 shootout. UC Davis leapfrogged Montana State, moving from No. 14 to No. 12. Weber State fell to No. 14 after dropping its home opener to No. 3 James Madison on Saturday.

The full rankings can be found below.

Ranking School (First place votes) Record Points Previous ranking 1. Sam Houston (31) 2-0 1,210 1 2 South Dakota State (8) 2-0 1,184 2 3 James Madison (9) 3-0 1,179 3 4 Montana (2) 2-0 1,100 4 5 North Dakota State 3-0 1,071 5 6 Eastern Washington 3-0 942 7 7 Southern Illinois 2-1 870 8 8 Delaware 2-1 837 6 9 Jacksonville State 2-1 771 10 10 North Dakota 2-1 753 11 11 Villanova 3-0 747 12 12 UC Davis 3-0 718 14 13 Montana State 2-1 672 13 14 Weber State 1-2 622 9 15 ETSU 3-0 530 16 16 Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 517 15 17 Northern Iowa 2-1 414 18 18 Missouri State 1-1 412 17 19 Austin Peay 2-1 357 19 20 Monmouth 2-1 319 20 21 New Hampshire 3-0 198 23 22 VMI 2-1 178 22 23 Kennesaw State 2-1 135 24 24 Richmond 2-1 115 21 25 Central Arkansas 1-2 110 25

Dropped Out: None

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Rhode Island 77, Alabama A&M 36, Murray State 34, Chattanooga 25, Nicholls 24, Furman 23, Stephen F. Austin 17, Duquesne 15, UIW 14, Samford 10, South Dakota 9, Jackson State 3