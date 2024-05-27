'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies after being shot in Los Angeles

Actor Johnny Wactor, best known for his work on "General Hospital," was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Police say the 37-year-old and a coworker had just left work at a downtown rooftop bar around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when Wactor noticed three men around his vehicle.

The actor's mother told ABC 7 he thought his car was being towed, but when he approached the group, a masked person opened fire before driving off with the other two suspects.

Wactor was rushed to the hospital but later died there, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects were trying to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle. Police were still looking for the suspects as of Sunday.

Wactor's acting credits include "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," "Siberia," "Station 19" and the video game "Call of Duty: Vanguard." His longest-running role was as Brando Corbin on "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022. The soap opera posted a tribute to him on Instagram late Sunday.

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," the post read. "He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Sofia Mattsson, who played his wife in the series, said her heart was "so utterly broken" in her own post.

"Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard-working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy," Mattsson's post said. "He always made sure everyone around him felt seen, heard and loved. I admire the man he was so much, and I'm a better person for having known him."

Multiple other co-stars made other tributes or commented on posts to share their condolences, like Kirsten Storms and Kelly Thiebaud. Wactor's manager with Immortal Artists, Marco Cuadros, called the actor "a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him."

"His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him a joy to work with," Cuadros wrote. "He pursued his dreams and was achieving them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others."