First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host annual 'Mammoth Hunt'

GREAT FALLS — First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host its annual "Mammoth Hunt" on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm each day.

Montana State Parks staff and Jim Ray, who has more than 20 years' experience, will provide the opportunity to learn about and practice with the atlatl, a 10,000-year-old weapon that predates the bow and arrow.

Visitors also will have the chance to shoot primitive bows and arrows and throw tomahawks.

Billy Maxwell will be demonstrating First Peoples traditional skills. Maxwell is a former "farm kid" turned cultural anthropologist.

George Bryce, from Helena, will be demonstrating flint knapping during the event.

Vintage Nana’s Indian Taco Food Truck will be on hand selling their traditional fare.



First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

For more information, call the park at 406-866-2217.