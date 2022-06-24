Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center offers summer fun

FORT BENTON — If you're looking for some family fun that won't break the budget, the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center in Fort Benton is a hub for history and exploration.

The Interpretive Center is open from 9am to 4pm Tuesday through Saturday throughout the summer.

In a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, the city of Fort Benton and the River & Plains Society, the center offers everything from child-friendly exhibits to riverside walking trails to special education programs.

The Upper Missouri River Breaks Monument expands around 149 river miles so there is endless adventure to be had.

The interpretive center provides information on several boating agencies that go right through the iconic Missouri River white cliffs and the very waters embarked on by the Lewis & Clark westward settlement.

There is a $5 fee for adults; children and those with a national parks pass get in for free.

The center is at 701 7th Street. For more information, call 406-622-4000 or click here to visit the website .

