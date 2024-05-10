Montana mom turns passion for baking into sourdough business

BILLINGS — Amanda Flann first grew her own sourdough starter in January 2022 and shortly after decided to start selling baked goods through a direct-to-consumer, porch-pickup business in June of that same year.

As Flann bakes, her three-year-old daughter, Scottie, is always close by offering a small, but helpful, hand.

MTN News

“I never wanted my daughter to feel like she was second to my job,” Flann said. “You just don’t get this time back.”

The business, As Much As You Knead, was first started in what Flann described as a hard season of life, and she had always found baking restful. She also wanted to start her own business to be able to stay home with her daughter.

MTN News

She started offering sourdough-making classes in December 2022.

“I, of course, love being home with my daughter but it's really fun too, as such an extrovert and people person, to have an opportunity to share the joy of bread making with other people,” Flann said.

MTN News

Last year for Mother's Day, Flann offered pre-painted bread decorated with flowers as a unique gift. Now the mother-daughter duo is getting ready to hold a class together for loved ones and their littles to create painted bread of their own.

MTN News

“The sourdough painting class was kind of born from the idea that I would love to do a class with her," Flann said. "Have the kids come and paint their own loaves, make their own butter, and that could be something she could teach a class with me.”

MTN News

The class will be held Saturday, May 11 at Poly's Place Coffee from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and costs $45. Register here before Saturday to attend the "Mommy & Me Sourdough Painting" class. You and your little one will each receive one fresh-baked sourdough loaf made by Flann to decorate with prepared food-safe paint and markers.

“I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to work alongside my littlest best friend,” Flann said.