Out & About: Blues Band, Car Show, and Red Hen Market

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from August 7th through August 14th.

BLUESLINE BAND

Friday, August 8th from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

BluesLine is dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the rich legacy of blues music. Head on over to the Lewis and Clark Taproom this Friday for a unique concert experience. There will be a $5 cover charge.

THE RED HEN MARKET

Saturday, August 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

6150 Collins Drive

Attention shoppers, the fifth annual Red Hen Market returns to Helena this weekend! Come shop for handmade products like paintings, decor, clothing, furniture, food, and more!

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS CAR SHOW

Saturday, August 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Touchmark on Saddle Drive

Come out and witness a variety of classic and custom cars as Touchmark celebrates the warm Montana summer! There will be a barbecue buffet hosted by the Touchmark Dining Team as well as live music by Gary Fringo. The Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive will also be taking donations, so bring out your best car and school supplies!