Out and About: Apsaalooke Women and Warriors featured at MOR

BOZEMAN — A new exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies (MOR) is out of Chicago for the first time and on display in Bozeman on sacred tribal land.

The “Apsaalooke Women and Warriors” exhibit features rare artifacts, art, history, and culture of the Apsaalooke people, also known as the Crow tribe. It’s fitting to have the exhibit at MOR—the museum rests on ancestral Apsaalooke lands.

“When we opened this exhibit a couple of months ago, they came and blessed the exhibit. They did dancing, to show their culture that it's alive today, it's not just in the past, that their culture is alive and they are so proud of it,” said MOR Director of Marketing Alicia Harvey.

Harvey says the Apsaalooke women were very strong, revered members of the tribe and were a significant part of the culture.

Items such as a tribal dress adorned with elk teeth, beaded regalia for horses—a revered animal of the Apsaalooke—and war shields are among the highlights of the exhibit

MOR will host the Apsaalooke Women and Warriors exhibit through the end of the year and encourages Montana school children to visit on field trips.

