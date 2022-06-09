Out and About: Bozeman Art Walk and Extreme History, Butte Monster Trucks and Car Show

In this week's Out and About segment, we turn the spotlight toward Butte and Bozeman.

Head to downtown Bozeman this Friday for the first Art Walk of Summer 2022.

From 6 to 8 pm on the second Friday of each month through September, downtown businesses and galleries stay open and may offer hors d'oeuvres and refreshments. Often the artists are in attendance during the Art Walk as well.

Monster trucks are back in Butte this Friday and Saturday. Head to the Butte Depot, 2 to 8 pm Friday, 2 to 9 pm Saturday to see Raminator and Rammunition crush multiple cars. Food will be available and all the monster fun is free.

If you'd rather take to the skies, Bert Mooney Airport in Butte is your destination. This Saturday, starting at 7:30 am, Butte Wings and Wheels will feature a car/truck show and aircraft fly-ins. It starts with a pancake breakfast and food will be available all day long.

How about a visit to Bozeman's darker side? Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, the Extreme History Project is holding its latest walking tour, called "Murders, Madams, and Mediums." Ticket information is available through the Extreme History Project.

