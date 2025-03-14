Out and About: Butte's Irish dancers step their way to St. Patrick's Day

BUTTE — Butte's Irish dancers are getting ready for one of their big performances of the year and that means stepping into the solo dress for some of the advanced dancers.

"It’s really special because when you’re a little girl you like, look up to them and you’re like oh that’s my favorite dress or, you know, just like I love that dancer she’s like amazing and she helps you and yeah," says Hannah Dryden.

She and her sister Sarah are dressed in gym shorts and t-shirts as they make their way through their routine with about two dozen other girls at practice a week before St.Patrick's Day.

"Over the years I’ve done so many different things. I’ve done swim team and I do martial arts now, but Irish dance has always just had a special place in my heart," says Sarah Dryden.

I ask what made her want to keep going with Irish dance.

"My solo dress," says Sarah. "Since we were little, like, just watching the big girls dance."

Hannah and Sarah have been dancing for nine years, which means year-round practices in preparation for the big performances where they’ve worn simple black jumpers and dresses with Celtic knots until they finally reached the solo dress—the elaborate, one-of-a-kind, handmade dresses that are not just given. They must be earned—in steps.

"Well, I mean, there’s the basic steps that you obviously have to do when you get your hard shoes. You learn how to do your first bang and treble, and soft shoes for your leap overs," says Sarah.

The steps eventually turn into a whole dance—fast, loud and bright, moving in time to the music along with the other dancers.

"When the kids get old enough and they earn their solos it’s always just a big moment because it’s something that they’ve really dreamed of," says Kerry Hall, the instructor for Tiernan Irish Dancers, Butte's local troop.

She says the dresses are based on the Book of Kells, a religious manuscript illustrated by Irish monks during Medieval Times. The Tiernan dancers bring the ancient dances to life while making a personal connection to the dress when they choose their colors and style.

For Hannah, the color of her black and gold dress is meant to compliment her complexion, but the dresses come in bright pink, deep greens, purples, and shades of red and white.

"I feel proud. I feel very good to be in this dress and helping little kids and I like being up on the stage and everyone’s watching you and you’re just having a good time and just big energy, you know?" says Hannah.

The Tiernan Irish Dancers will perform at the St.Patrick's Day parade at noon in Uptown Butte and at the Butte Civic Center on March 17 at 6:30 in the evening.

