Out and About: Deer Lodge theater hosts horror musical 'Chainsaw' through October

DEER LODGE — A good way to start off the spooky season is to take a trip to Deer Lodge to see a musical horror show.

The Cutler Brothers Theatre is hosting a musical called Chainsaw that combines musical theater with a classic slasher film.

The musical, written and directed by Kelly Cutler, is based on the cult horror film, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."

This unique show, which stars local talent, includes fun musical numbers along with some frightening and disturbing moments.

“We kind of have a crossroads of the musical theater people and horror movie fans, which is a weird combination, so we think there's a lot of people on the fence, but we invite both to come and enjoy it because there's stuff for both of those groups and I think they'll walk away going, 'Hmm, that was a little weird, but I kind of liked it,' you know,” said Cutler.

The show opened Thursday, Sep. 3 and runs throughout the month of October. You can see the schedule at the Cutler Brothers Theatre website. This show has adult language and content.

