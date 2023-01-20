Out and About: Digital camera lessons, pet vaccine clinic, music and dancing

MISSOULA - It’s time for this week’s edition of Out and About where we show you some fantastic things happening in your neighborhood.

Discover the power of your advanced digital camera in an introductory course at the Lifelong Learning Center in Missoula on Saturday. You'll walk away with the skills to make the most of your digital camera. The class starts at 8:30 a.m. and costs $65. The Center is located at 310 South Curtis Street in Missoula.

The Humane Society of Western Montana is bringing back the Pay-What-you-Can Pet Vaccine Clinic at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Saturday starting at noon. The clinic will happen in the Fairgrounds Building #9 VIP Lounge and runs until 3 p.m.

Community Medical Center is hosting a Health Fair on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Community Cancer Care & Prevention, 2837 Fort Missoula Road. Stop by for discounted blood tests, blood pressure checks, balance & strength testing and to learn hands-only CPR. Light breakfast will be provided. For more information visit CommunityMed.org.

Put on your finest suits and gowns on Saturday night for this year's Winter Ball at Free Cycles! The Skurfs will be releasing their new album "Downhiller" joined by Bozeman's wicked rockers The Love Darts. Dancing and dress are encouraged. The event is for all ages with a $10 suggested donation. The ball starts at 7 p.m.



