Out and About: Hitting the snow at Lolo Pass

LOLO PASS — This year, as we know, it has not been great for snow — and we’re Montanans, so we like the snow.

Luckily if you’re in Missoula, you don’t have to travel that far to find the snow.

We headed out to Lolo Pass for this edition of Out and About.

It's just 45 minutes away from Missoula and you will find so much snow — and so much fun.

Whether it's sledding, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing or just hiking, Lolo Pass is a great place to spend a winter's day — especially this year when snow is hard to find.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center serves as one of the many historical landmarks off Highway 12, bordering Montana and Idaho.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center and Rest Area is located along the Nez Perce National Historic Trail and is one of the designated sites of Nez Perce National Historical Park.