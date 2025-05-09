Out and About: Mayfair returning to Butte for 30th year with more than 100 vendors

BUTTE — The annual KXLF Mayfair Event is happening this Mother’s Day weekend for its 30th year, and it’s no accident it’s been around for so long.

“Super excited. This is a culmination of years and years of work and building up the community presence that we’re so proud of in Butte,” said Mayfair organizer Selene Smith.

More than 100 vendors will be at the Butte Civic Center for the event that begins Friday at 4 in the afternoon and runs until Sunday.

“We’re looking at probably between 8,000 to 10,000 people coming in for the foot traffic this year. Then we're looking at probably 20 percent coming from Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, maybe Great Falls,” said Smith.

Some returning vendors say they look forward to this event each year.

“It’s a good show to come to as a vendor, yes, sales have been down the last four years, but this show is a go for me because of the foot traffic here,” said Karen Cobb of KC’s Western Decor and Gifts.

Smith added, “People should come, they should bring their families, they should bring their kids, bring their mom, make sure to buy her some stuff—make sure to buy her some stuff!”

There’s no entry fee and events on Saturday and Sunday begin at 10 a.m. and go all day.