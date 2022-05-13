Out and About: Relieve some stress at Billings rage room

BILLINGS — Rage rooms are all the rage right now, and a great way to blow off some steam. Mechelle Lae Mann and Ryley Bucsis opened After Rage at 339 S. 26th St. in Billings last March.

“I was like, you know, Billings really needs a rage room, so I looked at my friend and I was like hey, let’s open a rage room,” Mann said.

There are also rage rooms in Great Falls and Missoula. You can smash anything from glass bottles to a DVD player.

“Beer bottles, liquor bottles, printers, keyboards, CPU mice,” said Mann.

The duo gets their bottles from bars and casinos in the city and they partner with Yellowstone E-Waste to get the large items like the printers.

“They give us stuff, we break it, we send it back, so it all still gets recycled,” Bucsis said.

The rules are pretty simple.

“Don’t hit the walls directly, watch out for each other,” Bucsis said.

You also have to wear safety gear, which includes a jumpsuit, rubber shoes, gloves, and a helmet.

If raging isn’t your thing, they have a paint room as well.

“You can throw paint on the walls, each other, or the canvas, paint is washable,” Bucsis said.

Lexi Mclaine, Josephine Grayle, and Nora Poncelet came all the way from Bozeman to check it out.

“I like that we have the freedom to paint on the walls, paint on ourselves,” Mclaine said.

It’s something they definitely couldn’t do inside their own homes.

“Because my mom would kill me if I made that mess at home,” Grayle said.

Painters can take their own canvas home with their masterpieces.

“You could be messy like this, instead of perfect,” said Poncelet.

The perfect opportunity to be as messy as you can get.

If you’re interested in booking an appointment, or checking pricing, visit Rage rooms | After Rage | Billings Montana.