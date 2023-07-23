Out and About: Riding the Hiawatha Trail

MISSOULA - We headed out to ride the popular Hiawatha Trail for this edition of Out and About.

The route is a 15-mile bike ride between the small community of Taft, Montana and the Lookout Pass Ski Area in Idaho.

It was an old railroad about 100 years ago that ended in 1979.

Now, it's a smooth bike track that takes you over trestles hundreds of feet over the valleys and even some really cool tunnels.

The tunnels can be a little claustrophobic if you're not ready for them.

James Dobson/MTN News The Hiawatha Trail is a 15-mile bike ride along the Montana and Idaho border that offers some stunning views.

Be sure to bring your bike lights and your helmets — and your whole family because the trail is a lot of fun.

And don’t worry, there is a shuttle that will take you all the way back to the top.

The trail is open for the season through mid-September and you can book tickets at https://www.ridethehiawatha.com/the-trail.

It's a little bit out of the way, so you might as well stop in St. Regis on the way out to the Hiawatha Trail.