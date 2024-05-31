Out and About: See dragons, unicorns, and mermaids at Museum of the Rockies 'Mythic Creatures' exhibit

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies has dragons, unicorns, mermaids, and more in its new "Mythic Creatures" exhibition.

"The exhibit comes from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. It’s the first time we’ve done an exhibit with the AMNH, which is really exciting," says Scott Williams, Director of Exhibits at MOR.

He says the exhibit combines myth and fact for a look at the mythology and past of various cultures.

"The exhibit has a lot of cool content in it that merges science, mythology, and cultural history," Williams says. "A lot of the animals you’ve heard about—dragons, unicorns, the kraken—come from a variety of sources, whether that’s oral tradition, whether it’s scripture, or whether it’s based in paleontology."

MTN News

He explains that museums work with curators, archaeologists, paleontologists, and even artists to create immersive exhibits like this one.

"We try to make the exhibit as immersive as possible. So, when you walk in you feel like you’re in an area that’s where the water myths come from, the air myths, the land myths, and of course, dragons, which are their own myth," Williams says.

MTN News Scott Williams, MOR Director of Exhibits

You can find griffins in the air realm, Sasquatch creatures on land, and a huge kraken in the water realm.

"When we put the exhibit together it came with these giant tentacles, so when you come in, you’ll see one of our halls is being surrounded by fifteen or twenty-foot tentacles," says Williams.

MTN News

The exhibit is already open for visitors. Scott says it’s been a favorite among many.

For ticketing and exhibition information, visit the MOR website.