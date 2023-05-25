Out and About: Springtime hiking and biking at Glacier National Park

MISSOULA - It's that time of year again when the snow has melted and plows have made just enough progress to open Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park for hikers and bikers only. And that’s where we are heading in this edition of Out and About.

Timing is everything, and before the iconic road opens to cars — but after the plows have had time to clear the snow — is that sweet spot when Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to both hikers and bikers.



This has always been a popular springtime activity, but in recent years, the introduction of e-bikes has made it even more popular. Now you can cruise all the way to Logan Pass if conditions are right. But with that being said, there are a few restrictions to keep in mind.

“So, e-bikes are allowed in the park as long as you are peddling them. You cannot use the throttle by itself,” Glacier National Park Public Affairs Assistant Brandy Burke said.

Another thing to remember is that the avalanche closure is in place once again this year. And it’s important if you see the blockade up, do not go past it.

“We really want to emphasize to people, if you go past these closures, you are putting yourself at risk and our park rangers at risk,” Burke said. “So, if you are caught going past these park closures, it is up to a $5,000 fine or up to 6 months in jail. So, yeah, let’s not do that.”

People who have plans to hike or bike the Going-to-the-Sun Road can find all the information on closures and road conditions can be found in one easy spot.