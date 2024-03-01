Out and About: Taking in winter’s beauty at Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — People come from all over the world to visit Glacier National Park, which can get a bit crowded in the summer.

The winter, on the other hand, is a completely different story; and that’s where we are going for this edition of Out and About.

This winter on the west side of Glacier National Park, the road is plowed and open to vehicles to Lake McDonald Lodge.

After this, the only way to get into the backcountry is on foot, snowshoes or by cross-country skiing.

This is when the wonder of Glacier really hits you.

A normally busy and bustling Going-to-the-Sun-Road in the spring and summer is replaced by a quiet and gorgeous winter scenery.

Check out the video above to take in some of winter’s beauty at Glacier National Park.

The latest information on conditions at the park can be found at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.