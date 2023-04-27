Out and About: West African dancing in Missoula

MISSOULA - If you are looking to try something new, step out of your comfort zone, and get some exercise while dancing to live music.

Missoula’s West African Dance Class with Djebe Bara Community Dance and Drum may be just the thing for you.

This edition of Out and About features high energy, singing, dancing and drumming. It’s a unique experience you can find in Missoula.

High energy drumming, dancing and just an overall great time are just a few things you can expect when checking out Missoula’s only West African drum and dance class.

Now, I know what you may be thinking, because I had the same thought — this is kind of intimidating and, what if I can’t dance? Well, not to worry. Along with the live drums and dancing, a teacher is also there to walk you through the steps.

“What you can expect is to have a teacher demonstrate the dance moves, and the teacher will break down the feet and arms and make the moves seem easy, said drummer and group member Dorothy Morrison.

My friend and neighbor, Oumar Keita — who moved here from Guinea, West Africa — is one of the main drummers and teachers in the group. He brings an energy and passion for this music that he heard and learned at a very young age.

“I saw and heard my mom when I was on her back, so I have that in my mind. So, I like singing, dancing, drumming, that’s just my life, music is my life,” Keita said.

The class is open to all ages and skill levels, and I promise you that along with having fun, expect to get a great workout in as well.

“So look up Djebe...once you found our contact info on there, we will put you on an email list and we will let you know when classes are happening," Morrison said.