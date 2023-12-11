Travelers’ Rest State Park opens new exhibit on Lewis & Clark Expedition 

LOLO — Travelers’ Rest State Park recently opened a new exhibit called Corps of Diversity that highlights lesser-known members of the Lewis & Clark Expedition.

The free exhibit can be seen during winter visitor center hours which are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) notes Travelers’ Rest is a significant site for Native Americans and a Lewis and Clark Expedition archaeologically verified campsite.

Twelve members of the expedition are featured in the new exhibit which also has a children’s corner where young visitors can try on historic clothing and learn about the dog and baby who were part of the expedition.

The Corps of Diversity exhibit was made possible by Travelers’ Rest Connection, a nonprofit group that helps manage and support the park, and funded in part by a grant approved by the Americana Corner Preserving America Grant Program.

The artwork for Corps of Diversity was provided by Michael Haynes, an artist whose paintings have won numerous awards.

Additional information about upcoming programs at Traveler's Rest State Park can be found at fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/travelers-rest, or by calling 406-273-4253.