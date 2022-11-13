Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula

MISSOULA – An overdue hunter was found safe near Missoula on Thursday night.

Missoula County Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out after receiving a report that a 72-year-old, overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.

Crews used UTVs and sleds and found the hunter at approximately 10:45 p.m.

The person was found safe and has been reunited with family members.

Missoula SAR is reminding people to be prepared when heading head into the mountains and to check weather reports.

People should be sure to carry the necessary gear to help survive in the ever-changing elements.

Missoula SAR also is asking people to let someone know about their plans, the locations of where they will be, and their approximate return time.

Life Flight, Missoula Emergency Services, the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management assisted Missoula Search and Rescue on Thursday.