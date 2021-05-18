Watch

Actions

Parents of missing Blackfeet girl continue search efforts

items.[0].videoTitle
Parents of missing Blackfeet girl continue search efforts
Arbana and Aaron Pepion
Arden Pepion search
Arden Pepion
Arden Pepion was last seen on April 22nd in an area off of Highway 89 southeast of Browning.
Posted at 8:18 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 10:18:47-04

BROWNING — In Glacier County, the parents of three-year-old Arden "Ardie" Pepion are offering a reward for information that leads to their daughter. She was last seen on April 22nd at about 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Joe Show East Road off of US Highway 89, several miles southeast of Browning.

Arbana and Aaron Pepion told MTN News that donations from a GoFundMe page are funding the search for Ardie, along with a reward for valuable information.

They say their daughter had a big voice and a huge personality. The three-year-old and her two siblings lived with their grandmother, but the couple says they were always in their children's lives.

They're grateful for the amount of support that's come in from around the country and the world. The family is currently relying on trained volunteers and professionals who have aided in recovery efforts after officials scaled back the search.

Arden Pepion search
Arden Pepion search

Arbana says the lack of resources highlights a big problem for other Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) families who have fought for help.

"It shouldn't have took Arden to shine a light on this reservation, to show exactly what was missing,” she said. “I always knew that she had a big voice, but I didn't think it was gonna be this big."

Blackfeet Tribal Business Council member Mark Pollock says officials had to split up limited resources after 26-year-old Leo Wagner vanished five days later; Wagner has not yet been found.

The couple says Ardie disappeared while in her grandmother's care and that their two other children remain under her watch. MTN News has tried to contact the grandmother, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and Browning Child Protective Services. We have not heard back from any of them yet, and will update you as we learn more.

Click here to visit the "Bring Arden Home" page.
Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!